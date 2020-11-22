Chicago Forecast

Chicago Forecast: Early Showers Give Way to Mostly Cloudy Conditions, Cool Temps

After a wet start to Sunday in some parts of the area, dry conditions and cloudy skies will likely be the story of the day to wrap up the weekend.

Sunday morning, rain showers are still hanging around some parts of the area, especially south of Interstate 80 and in northwest Indiana. Indiana could potentially see a few wet snowflakes mixed in with the rain, but the precipitation should finally start to move out of the area around the noon hour.

After that, mostly cloudy skies can be expected for the remainder of the day, with occasional peeks of sunshine possible.

Temperatures will remain cool, with highs only expected to reach the mid-40s in most of the NBC 5 viewing area.

After a dry day Monday, more mixed precipitation could be in the forecast as we head into Tuesday morning. After things begin to warm, that precipitation will turn to all rain, according to current forecast models.

The remainder of the week is forecasted to be dry, including a partly sunny day on Thanksgiving.

