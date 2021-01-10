Chicago Forecast: Cloudy, Cool Conditions Expected Sunday

Forecasts for the Chicago area indicate that a break in the cloud cover could be coming to start the work week, but residents will have to deal with one more day of cloudy and cool conditions on Sunday.

According to current forecast models, the clouds are expected to stick around through most of the day Sunday, with high temperatures topping out right around the freezing mark in most locations.

Occasional flurries are also possible, as a bit of moisture is expected to work its way into the area during the day.

Conditions are expected to remain partly-to-mostly cloudy overnight, but a break in the cloud cover is finally forecast for Monday, with clearing expected after the noon hour and paving the way for partly sunny conditions.

Temperatures will slowly warm during the week, reaching into the 40s by Thursday, according to current forecast models. Along with that warmth will come an increased chance of precipitation, and a cold front will likely push rain into the area Thursday.

That rain will eventually transition to snow as temperatures drop behind the cold front, with snow showers expected in the forecast for Friday.