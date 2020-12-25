Chicago Weather

Chicago Forecast: Chilly Christmas, Snow in Some Spots

A winter storm warning remains in effect for LaPorte County until 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

While it might not be a White Christmas throughout most of Chicagoland, the holiday will be marked by bitterly cold conditions.

Friday is set to be partly cloudy with highs in the low 20s and wind chill values in the single digits, according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists.

In parts of Northwest Indiana, however, residents woke up to several inches of snow.

Weather

Chicago Weather 3 hours ago

Christmas Day Forecast

weather forecast 17 hours ago

Christmas Forecast

A winter storm warning remains in effect for LaPorte County until 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Shifting winds will bring an end to the lake-effect snow by late morning/early afternoon hours.

Total accumulations of 3 to 10 inches are expected in most spots.

The "significant accumulations" will result in snow-covered results and difficult driving conditions throughout most of Christmas Day, forecasters stated.

On Saturday, highs will go above freezing under mostly sunny skies.

A chance of light rain and snow is possible for Sunday.

This article tagged under:

Chicago WeatherChicago Forecastchicago snowChristmas Forecastchristmas weather
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us