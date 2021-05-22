Chicago Forecast: Chance For Showers Followed by Sunny Skies Saturday

Summer-like weather is in store for the Chicago area this weekend, with high temperatures reaching mid to upper 80s.

Saturday starts off with a chance for some scattered showers and possibly even an isolated storm during the morning hours, though most locations will remain dry.

The day will turn partly sunny, breezy, warm and moderately humid with highs expected to hit the mid-80s.

Those conditions are expected to continue through Sunday, which is expected to be another very warm and mildly humid day, but a cold front will likely slide along the lake, turning things sharply cooler for lakefront locations later in the day.

A few showers will also be possible in the late afternoon hours Sunday.

The warmth is expected to extend into the work week as both Monday and Tuesday continue to see temperature highs in the mid to upper 80s. Things look to cool off later next week as highs dip back into the 70s.