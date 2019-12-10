Bitter Blast Sends Temperatures Plummeting in Chicago Area

Hopefully you enjoyed the milder weather while it lasted, Chicago.

A bitter blast on Monday ushered in a nearly 40-degree temperature drop that sent wind chills dipping into the single digits.

Less than 24 hours from a morning that saw highs reaching near 50 degrees in Chicago, conditions shifted dramatically, with Monday’s highs falling quickly by the afternoon and evening with some light rain and snow showers.

Lows dipped into the upper-teens inland and into the 20s toward the lakefront by Monday evening. By midnight, wind chill readings were near 0 degrees for some.

By Tuesday morning, single-digit wind chill readings are expected as winds gust at up to 25 mph. Temperature highs Tuesday are only expected to reach into the low- to mid-20s, where they will stay through Wednesday as another chance for light snow or flurries moves in.

Things rebound slightly by Thursday with highs returning to the 30s, possibly reaching 40 degrees by Friday.