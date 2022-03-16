Big Shift Expected in Chicago Area After Beautiful Wednesday Temperatures

Chicagoans will get a taste of warmer spring weather Wednesday, but things will change dramatically in a matter of days.

Shifting winds, dropping temps and a storm system on the way will lead to cooler conditions, rain and possibly even snow just days after the area sees its warmest temperatures of the year so far.

According to forecast models, the city of Chicago will likely see highs in the mid-to-upper 60s on Wednesday, along with partly cloudy skies. The mercury could soar even higher in some areas, threatening to eclipse 70 degrees on a gorgeous late-winter day in the Midwest.

Things also look to remain dry on Wednesday, unlike earlier this month when temps soared into the 70s and immediately led to an outbreak of severe weather.

Unfortunately, the dry conditions will be short-lived, as a weather system will slowly begin to approach the area on Thursday. Highs will once again rise into the 60s, but late rain showers are possible throughout the area, according to forecast models.

Then comes an even bigger shift as winds off Lake Michigan bring cooler conditions and temperature highs drop by nearly 30 degrees compared to Wednesday.

Friday is expected to be rainy throughout the day, with highs only reaching the 40s for a more seasonable feel to the day. Overnight, some of that rain could begin to mix with snow.

Early Saturday could see rain or even snow showers in some locations, but those will come to an end, with highs only reaching into the upper-40s across much of the Chicago area.

Fortunately for warm weather lovers, things are expected to improve significantly by Sunday, with highs likely returning to the upper-50s or even the low-60s in some locations.