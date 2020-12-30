Chicago Weather

Another Wintry Mix of Snow, Freezing Rain Possible as Chicago Area Rings in New Year

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

After a winter system dumped several inches of snow followed by freezing rain and ice in the Chicago area, another round is possible as the area rings in the New Year.

A strong system is expected to make its move from the south toward northern Illinois late Thursday night and into Friday morning bringing an "accumulating wintry mix" that could include snow, sleet and freezing rain.

In the Chicago area, the morning looks to start off dry but with cloudy skies before the system arrives mid-morning.

Local

Chicago Weather 1 hour ago

CHICAGO'S FORECAST: Some Lingering Drizzle Today – Cloudy and Blustery

Rockford 2 hours ago

Family of Suspect in Illinois Shooting Expresses Condolences

Freezing rain possibly mixed with rain or snow will start across far southern counties and continue to move north through the morning hours.

As temperatures warm through the day, the precipitation should continue as a rain and freezing rain mix before colder air moves in by evening, changing it over to all snow.

There could be some minor ice accumulations again, with a tenth or two tenths of an inch possible near the Interstate 80 and Interstate 88 corridors.

Then as the moisture changes to snow, there could be some minor snow accumulations, with around 1 to 3 inches possible.

Some uncertainty remains with snowfall amounts ahead of the upcoming system.

Snow showers are also possible on Saturday before a warming trend takes hold next week, according to current forecast models.

Check back for more on this developing forecast.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Weather
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us