Switch issues halt Metra trains near Chicago's Union Station

Trains on three separate Metra lines are being impacted by switch issues near Chicago’s Union Station, with two of those lines halting service in and out of the area.

According to updates from Metra, trains on the Milwaukee District-North and West lines are both halted because of the issues, with trains unable to enter or leave the station at this time.

The North Central Service line is also experiencing issues with its trains, with at least one seeing extended delays in departing Chicago on Monday afternoon.

It is not clear what is causing the switch issues, and we will update this story with the latest news from Metra officials when it becomes available.