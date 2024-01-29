A party on rails? Here's how much it costs to charter a CTA train

Party buses are a common sight, but if you’re looking for a new way to get to a soiree, the CTA has you covered.

According to the agency, CTA trains are now available for rental during non-rush hour periods.

The cost for a chartered train? According to the agency, rates start at $3,000, plus a deposit.

Those trains can be chartered during non-weekday rush hours, which are loosely defined as 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to officials.

Individuals or organizations seeking to charter trains can bring their own food, non-alcoholic beverages, decorations, battery-operated sound systems and live music, the agency says. Each CTA train car can hold up to 35 people.

The CTA’s General Manager of Rail Operations Scott Cook can be reached for additional information on rentals.