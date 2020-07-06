braceville

I-55 Shut Down in Both Directions Near Braceville Due to Crashes

According to authorities, the interstate was shut down between Gardner and Reed Roads

Interstate 55 was shut down in both directions Monday morning after two separate crashes involving multiple vehicles near Braceville, officials said.

According to authorities, the interstate was shut down for both northbound and southbound lane between Gardner and Reed Roads.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said a crash was blocking all northbound lanes of the interstate near the Gardner interchange. Traffic was being detoured at Illinois 47/Dwight to Interstate 80, IDOT reported.

At the same time, authorities said a second crash involving multiple vehicles was "affecting the southbound lanes at about milepost 230, near Braceville."

The crash may have resulted in a fuel leak from a semi, according to reports. Traffic was backed up at least through Route 113.

Further details on what happened weren't immediately clear.

Check back for more on this developing story.

