3 Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on I-65 Near Crown Point

A portion of Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana has reopened following a fatal wrong-way crash that killed three people, authorities said.

The crash was reported at around noon in the southbound lanes of I-65 near mile marker 248, just one mile north of the U.S. 231 exit, according to Indiana State Police. The southbound lanes were closed for hours, but had reopened at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Police say one woman and two men died in the crash. Further information wasn't available.