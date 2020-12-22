Elmhurst

Car Stolen With Dog Inside at Elmhurst Parking Lot

Anyone with information should contact the Elmhurst police

A car was stolen with a dog left inside it Tuesday morning at a parking lot in suburban Elmhurst.

The car was left with its keys inside when someone stole it from the At Home parking lot at 265 Rt. 83, Elmhurst police said in a statement.

A tan female Terrier-Shi Zu mix named Zoey was inside the car at the time of the 9:50 a.m. theft, police said.

The vehicle — a white 2004 Pontiac Vibe with Illinois plates — was last seen westbound on North Avenue, police said.

Police asked anyone with tips to call Elmhurst police at 630-530-3050.

