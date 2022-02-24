The Food Guy: Sushi Do's and Don'ts

The Chicago area has many sushi options, but according to NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky, a lot of diners still don't quite understand how to eat it properly.

So, the Food Guy decided to go back to school, talking to a sushi professional about how it's made and how Japanese diners approach the ancient tradition.

Here's where you can go:

Nobu

854 W. Randolph St.

312-779-8800

Other suggestions for good sushi:

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

312 Fish Market (inside the 88 Marketplace)

2105 S. Jefferson St.

872-222-7288

Mirai

2020 W. Division St.

773-862-8500

Kai Zan

2557 W. Chicago Ave.

773-278-5776

Tasting Menu Only:

Omakase Yume

651 W. Washington Blvd.

312-265-1610