The Food Guy: Sushi Do's and Don'ts

The Chicago area has many sushi options, but according to NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky, a lot of diners still don't quite understand how to eat it properly.
So, the Food Guy decided to go back to school, talking to a sushi professional about how it's made and how Japanese diners approach the ancient tradition.
Here's where you can go:
854 W. Randolph St.
312-779-8800
Other suggestions for good sushi:
The Food Guy
312 Fish Market (inside the 88 Marketplace)
2105 S. Jefferson St.
872-222-7288
2020 W. Division St.
773-862-8500
2557 W. Chicago Ave.
773-278-5776
Tasting Menu Only:
651 W. Washington Blvd.
312-265-1610