the food guy

The Food Guy: Sushi Do's and Don'ts

The Chicago area has many sushi options, but according to NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky, a lot of diners still don't quite understand how to eat it properly.

So, the Food Guy decided to go back to school, talking to a sushi professional about how it's made and how Japanese diners approach the ancient tradition.

Here's where you can go:

Nobu

854 W. Randolph St.

312-779-8800

Other suggestions for good sushi:

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

The Food Guy

the food guy Feb 18

The Food Guy: A Pair of Great Beef Sandwiches

the food guy Feb 4

The Food Guy: Barbecue a Staple in Bronzeville

312 Fish Market (inside the 88 Marketplace)

2105 S. Jefferson St.

872-222-7288

Mirai

2020 W. Division St.

773-862-8500

Kai Zan

2557 W. Chicago Ave.

773-278-5776

Tasting Menu Only:

Omakase Yume

651 W. Washington Blvd.

312-265-1610

This article tagged under:

the food guysushi
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us