The U.S. women's national team roster for the Paris Olympics is here.

Sophia Smith and Rose Lavelle headline the USWNT's 18-player squad for the 2024 Games which was revealed on Wednesday.

The Olympics will mark new manager Emma Hayes' first major tournament with the U.S. Hayes just recently became the official manager after coming over from Chelsea in England, and she led the U.S. to two solid wins over South Korea in consecutive June friendlies.

But the Paris Games will be a unique challenge. Only 18 players will be allowed to travel, with group games occurring every two days. The U.S. will face Zambia, Germany and Australia in group play.

So, who is Hayes calling up to represent the U.S. as the team seeks its first gold medal since 2012 and a record-extending fifth total? Here's what to know:

The Olympic 18 🇺🇸



Full Roster Details »

Goalkeepers

Casey Murphy, North Carolina Courage

Alyssa Naeher, Chicago Red Stars

Defenders

Tierna Davidson, Chicago Red Stars

Emily Fox, Arsenal

Naomi Girma, San Diego Wave

Casey Krueger, Washington Spirit

Jenna Nighswonger, NJ/NY Gotham FC

Emily Sonnett, NJ/NY Gotham FC

Midfielders

Korbin Albert, Paris Saint-Germain

Sam Coffey, Portland Thorns

Lindsey Horan, Lyon

Rose Lavelle, NJ/NY Gotham FC

Catarina Macario, Chelsea

Forwards

Crystal Dunn, NJ/NY Gotham FC

Trinity Rodman, Washington Spirit

Jaedyn Shaw, San Diego Wave

Sophia Smith, Portland Thorns

Mallory Swanson, Chicago Red Stars

Alternates

Jane Campbell (goalkeeper

Hal Hershfelt (midfielder)

Croix Bethune (midfielder)

Lynn Williams (forward)

Will Alex Morgan play in the 2024 Olympics?

Alex Morgan was not named to the USWNT for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Games will represent the first major tournament for the USWNT without Morgan since the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

2024 Olympics soccer schedule

Before Olympic play, the U.S. will play Mexico in New Jersey on Saturday, July 13 before its Paris send-off match against Costa Rica in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, July 16.

Group play begins on Thursday, July 25, with the final set for Saturday, Aug. 10.