On Chasing Gold, we shine a light on Team USA’s Olympic hopefuls as they travel to Paris, hoping to achieve the pinnacle of a lifelong journey -- and the legends who have gone before them and lived the Olympic dream.

The brightest lights in the Olympic and Paralympic community open their hearts, sharing what their path to Paris has demanded -- and what triumph in Paris will mean.

Olympic legends including Greg Louganis, Megan Rapinoe and Janet Evans share the strength and wisdom that define their excellence.

Current stars represent the vision of a new generation, including Jordan Burroughs, Ezra Frech, and Maddie Musselman. And meet rising talents hoping to make their mark at their first Olympic Games, including Austin Reaves, Sophia Smith, and Dashawn Jordan.