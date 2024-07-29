2024 Paris Olympics

2024 Olympics TV schedule: What to watch Monday in the Paris Games

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Monday is bound to be a busy day for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics, with a slate of Americans expected to give it their all in a quest for gold.

If you're looking to catch the action, we've got you covered.

For a full schedule of what to watch and which channel each event will air or stream on, click here.

Here's a look at the TV and streaming schedule:

Monday, July 29

Gymnastics

Coverage begins at 10:30 a.m. CT on NBC 5.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Men's Team Final 🏅10:30 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's Team Final (Floor) 10:30 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's Team Final (Pommel Horse) 10:30 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's Team Final (Rings)10:30 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's Team Final (Vault)10:30 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's Team Final (Parallel Bars) 10:30 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's Team Final (HIgh Bar)10:30 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

NOTE: Deerfield native Paul Juda will compete in the Men's Team Final starting at 10:30 a.m.

Watch all the action from the Paris Olympics live on NBC

Basketball

Coverage begins at 1:45 p.m. CT on USA.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Women's Group C: USA-JPN2 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

Skateboarding

Coverage begins on E! at 10:45 a.m. CT.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Men's Street10 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

Swimming

Coverage begins at 8:30 a.m. CT on NBC 5.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Women's 400m Individual Medley 🏅 1:30 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's 200m Freestyle 🏅1:40 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's 100m Backstroke 🏅2:19 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Women's 100m Breaststroke 🏅2:25 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Women's 200m Freestyle 🏅2:41 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

Tennis

Coverage begins at 9 a.m. on E!

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Men's Singles, Round 2
Djokovic vs. Nadal		5 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

Fencing

Coverage starts at 4 p.m. CT on E!

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Women's Individual Sabre 🏅2:45 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's Individual Foil 🏅3:10 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

Shooting

Coverage begins at 12:45 p.m. on USA.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Women's Air Rifle 🏅2:30 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's Air Rifle 🏅5 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

Equestrian

Coverage begins at 8 p.m. on USA.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Eventing: Jumping Team4 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Eventing: Individual8 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

Primetime in Paris will air at 7 p.m. CT on NBC 5.

