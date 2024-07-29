2024 Olympics TV schedule: What to watch Monday in the Paris Games

Monday is bound to be a busy day for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics, with a slate of Americans expected to give it their all in a quest for gold.

If you're looking to catch the action, we've got you covered.

For a full schedule of what to watch and which channel each event will air or stream on

Here's a look at the TV and streaming schedule:

Monday, July 29

Gymnastics

Coverage begins at 10:30 a.m. CT on NBC 5.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Men's Team Final 🏅 10:30 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's Team Final (Floor) 10:30 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's Team Final (Pommel Horse) 10:30 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's Team Final (Rings) 10:30 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's Team Final (Vault) 10:30 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's Team Final (Parallel Bars) 10:30 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's Team Final (HIgh Bar) 10:30 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

NOTE: Deerfield native Paul Juda will compete in the Men's Team Final starting at 10:30 a.m.

Basketball

Coverage begins at 1:45 p.m. CT on USA.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Women's Group C: USA-JPN 2 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Skateboarding

Coverage begins on E! at 10:45 a.m. CT.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Men's Street 10 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Swimming

Coverage begins at 8:30 a.m. CT on NBC 5.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Women's 400m Individual Medley 🏅 1:30 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's 200m Freestyle 🏅 1:40 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's 100m Backstroke 🏅 2:19 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women's 100m Breaststroke 🏅 2:25 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women's 200m Freestyle 🏅 2:41 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Tennis

Coverage begins at 9 a.m. on E!

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Men's Singles, Round 2

Djokovic vs. Nadal 5 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Fencing

Coverage starts at 4 p.m. CT on E!

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Women's Individual Sabre 🏅 2:45 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's Individual Foil 🏅 3:10 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Shooting

Coverage begins at 12:45 p.m. on USA.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Women's Air Rifle 🏅 2:30 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's Air Rifle 🏅 5 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Equestrian

Coverage begins at 8 p.m. on USA.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Eventing: Jumping Team 4 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Eventing: Individual 8 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Primetime in Paris will air at 7 p.m. CT on NBC 5.