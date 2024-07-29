2024 Olympics TV schedule: What to watch Monday in the Paris Games

Monday is bound to be a busy day for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics, with a slate of Americans expected to give it their all in a quest for gold.
If you're looking to catch the action, we've got you covered.
For a full schedule of what to watch and which channel each event will air or stream on, click here.
Here's a look at the TV and streaming schedule:
Monday, July 29
Gymnastics
Coverage begins at 10:30 a.m. CT on NBC 5.
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Men's Team Final 🏅
|10:30 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Men's Team Final (Floor)
|10:30 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Men's Team Final (Pommel Horse)
|10:30 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Men's Team Final (Rings)
|10:30 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Men's Team Final (Vault)
|10:30 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Men's Team Final (Parallel Bars)
|10:30 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Men's Team Final (HIgh Bar)
|10:30 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
NOTE: Deerfield native Paul Juda will compete in the Men's Team Final starting at 10:30 a.m.
Basketball
Coverage begins at 1:45 p.m. CT on USA.
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Women's Group C: USA-JPN
|2 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Skateboarding
Coverage begins on E! at 10:45 a.m. CT.
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Men's Street
|10 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Swimming
Coverage begins at 8:30 a.m. CT on NBC 5.
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Women's 400m Individual Medley 🏅
|1:30 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Men's 200m Freestyle 🏅
|1:40 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Men's 100m Backstroke 🏅
|2:19 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Women's 100m Breaststroke 🏅
|2:25 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Women's 200m Freestyle 🏅
|2:41 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Tennis
Coverage begins at 9 a.m. on E!
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Men's Singles, Round 2
Djokovic vs. Nadal
|5 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Fencing
Coverage starts at 4 p.m. CT on E!
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Women's Individual Sabre 🏅
|2:45 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Men's Individual Foil 🏅
|3:10 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Shooting
Coverage begins at 12:45 p.m. on USA.
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Women's Air Rifle 🏅
|2:30 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Men's Air Rifle 🏅
|5 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Equestrian
Coverage begins at 8 p.m. on USA.
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Eventing: Jumping Team
|4 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Eventing: Individual
|8 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Primetime in Paris will air at 7 p.m. CT on NBC 5.