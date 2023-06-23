Chicago Bulls

Tennessee Vols gas up Julian Phillips with hype video

The Tennessee Volunteers are stoked about Bulls' 2023 draft pick

By Tori Rubinstein

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Tennessee Volunteers are gassing up their one-and-done forward Julian Phillips, who the Bulls drafted Thursday, with a sweet highlight reel from his freshman season.

Phillips, 19, had an impactful year at Tennessee. The 6-foot-8 freshman averaged 8.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, and shot 41.1% from the field in 24.1 minutes per game. With a 7-foot wingspan, he averaged 0.6 steals with a 1.6% steal rate.

In his biggest game, Phillips posted 25 points on 7-for-13 shooting and grabbed eight boards in an overtime win against the USC. He was 10-12 at the line that day – par for the course, as he finished the season with a .822 free-throw percentage.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

He earned SEC All-Freshman honors and was the University of Tennessee's only draft selection of 2023.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Bullsnba draft
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us