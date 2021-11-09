Teens Face Felony Charges Over Threats Made Against Naperville High School

Two teens are facing felony charges after a threat was made against suburban Naperville Central High School earlier this year, police announced Tuesday.

According to authorities, the DuPage County States Attorney’s Office has approved felony disorderly conduct charges against two boys, age 15 and 16, in connection with the threat, which was made on Oct. 19.

“Threats of school violence, whether written, spoken or posted on social media, are unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” police chief Jason Arres said in a statement.

There were no additional details given on the nature of the threat, but it was one of several levied against Naperville schools this year.

Naperville North High School has been targeted by threats on multiple occasions this school year, and was evacuated on Oct. 15 as a result of a threat. A New York teen was arrested and charged in connection with that incident, according to the Chicago Tribune.

In response to the ongoing issue, officials from Aurora and Naperville sent a joint letter earlier this year asking parents to talk to their children about the seriousness of making threats against schools, and about the consequences that could result from such actions.

“These threats have caused significant disruptions to our learning environments, diverted substantial resources to investigate, and eroded parents, students and staff members’ confidence in their schools being safe environments,” the letter said, in part.