USA Men's National Team Odds to Win 2022 FIFA World Cup at Qatar

USMNT's odds to win 2022 FIFA World Cup at Qatar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Anticipation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is building in the United States.
The USMNT roster is set, and the squad is traveling across the world to Qatar for the tournament. Gregg Berhalter’s team is set to play Wales in its opener on Nov. 21.
Get updates on what’s happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.
Before the World Cup begins, let’s take a look at the odds that the American team is facing.
What are the USMNT’s odds of advancing from Group B? Who is projected to lead the team in goals? Here’s all the betting odds for the USMNT at the 2022 World Cup, courtesy of our partner PointsBet:
How will the USMNT perform at the World Cup?
The United States is expected to get out of Group B into the knockout stage, but oddsmakers don’t expect them to go much further. Here are the USMNT odds for where they will finish at the World Cup:
- Qualify for the knockout stage, -105
- Win Group B, +600
- Reach the quarter-final, +450
- Reach the semi-final, +1200
- Reach the final, +4000
- Win the World Cup, +15000
What are Group B odds at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?
Sports
The Americans might be projected to advance to the knockout stage but they aren’t the top team in Group B.
Here are the full odds to win Group B:
- England, -304
- USA, +550
- Wales, +600
- Iran, +1800
Which American will score the most goals at the World Cup?
Even after some roster snubs, there are plenty of American players to watch in the World Cup. Christian Pulisic undoubtedly leads the way, and that’s reflected in this prop bet for which player will lead the USMNT in goals scored.
Here are the some of the favorites to lead the way:
- Christian Pulisic, +350
- Josh Sargent, +600
- Jesus Ferreira, +700
- Haji Wright, +900
- Timothy Weah, +1400
- Brenden Aaronson, +1400
- Giovanni Reyna, +1400
- Jordan Morris, +1600
- Weston McKennie, +1600
- No USA goalscorer, +1600
- Kellyn Acosta, +2500
- Tyler Adams, +2500
When will the USMNT be eliminated from the World Cup?
Thanks to PointsBet, you can also bet on when (or if) the United States will be eliminated from the World Cup. Here are the odds for which exact point the USMNT will get bounced:
- Group stage, -118
- Last 16, +225
- Quarter-final, +900
- Semi-final, +1800
- Runner-up, +5000
- Not eliminated (wins World Cup), +15000
How many goals will the USMNT score at the World Cup?
If you’re into extremely specific betting, this is the category for you. With this prop, you can predict exactly how many goals the American team will score throughout the World Cup. The USMNT is guaranteed to play three games in the group stage, but nothing is for certain after that. They could play a maximum of seven games if they reach the semi-final (which ensures they’ll play in the final or third-place game).
Here are the tournament goal total odds for the USMNT:
- At least one goal, -100000
- 2+ goals, -2500
- 3+ goals, -276
- 4+ goals, -115
- 5+ goals, +170
- 6+ goals, +275
- 7+ goals, +425
- 8+ goals, +700
- 9+ goals, +1200
- 10+ goals, +2500
- 11+ goals, +3500
- 12+ goals, +6000
- 13+ goals, +10000
- 14+ goals, +20000
- 15+ goals, +40000
Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.
When is the World Cup start date?
The World Cup is set to begin on Sunday, Nov. 20 when host Qatar faces Ecuador. The U.S. team will play its first game the next day, on Monday, Nov. 21 against Wales.
All World Cup matches will air live on FOX networks in English and Telemundo in Spanish. They can also be streamed online through FOX and Telemundo.