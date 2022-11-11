USA Men's National Team Odds to Win 2022 FIFA World Cup at Qatar

USMNT's odds to win 2022 FIFA World Cup at Qatar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Anticipation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is building in the United States.

The USMNT roster is set, and the squad is traveling across the world to Qatar for the tournament. Gregg Berhalter’s team is set to play Wales in its opener on Nov. 21.

Before the World Cup begins, let’s take a look at the odds that the American team is facing.

What are the USMNT’s odds of advancing from Group B? Who is projected to lead the team in goals? Here’s all the betting odds for the USMNT at the 2022 World Cup, courtesy of our partner PointsBet:

How will the USMNT perform at the World Cup?

The United States is expected to get out of Group B into the knockout stage, but oddsmakers don’t expect them to go much further. Here are the USMNT odds for where they will finish at the World Cup:

Qualify for the knockout stage, -105

Win Group B, +600

Reach the quarter-final, +450

Reach the semi-final, +1200

Reach the final, +4000

Win the World Cup, +15000

What are Group B odds at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

The Americans might be projected to advance to the knockout stage but they aren’t the top team in Group B.

Here are the full odds to win Group B:

England, -304

USA, +550

Wales, +600

Iran, +1800

Which American will score the most goals at the World Cup?

Even after some roster snubs, there are plenty of American players to watch in the World Cup. Christian Pulisic undoubtedly leads the way, and that’s reflected in this prop bet for which player will lead the USMNT in goals scored.

Here are the some of the favorites to lead the way:

Christian Pulisic, +350

Josh Sargent, +600

Jesus Ferreira, +700

Haji Wright, +900

Timothy Weah, +1400

Brenden Aaronson, +1400

Giovanni Reyna, +1400

Jordan Morris, +1600

Weston McKennie, +1600

No USA goalscorer, +1600

Kellyn Acosta, +2500

Tyler Adams, +2500

When will the USMNT be eliminated from the World Cup?

Thanks to PointsBet, you can also bet on when (or if) the United States will be eliminated from the World Cup. Here are the odds for which exact point the USMNT will get bounced:

Group stage, -118

Last 16, +225

Quarter-final, +900

Semi-final, +1800

Runner-up, +5000

Not eliminated (wins World Cup), +15000

How many goals will the USMNT score at the World Cup?

If you’re into extremely specific betting, this is the category for you. With this prop, you can predict exactly how many goals the American team will score throughout the World Cup. The USMNT is guaranteed to play three games in the group stage, but nothing is for certain after that. They could play a maximum of seven games if they reach the semi-final (which ensures they’ll play in the final or third-place game).

Here are the tournament goal total odds for the USMNT:

At least one goal, -100000

2+ goals, -2500

3+ goals, -276

4+ goals, -115

5+ goals, +170

6+ goals, +275

7+ goals, +425

8+ goals, +700

9+ goals, +1200

10+ goals, +2500

11+ goals, +3500

12+ goals, +6000

13+ goals, +10000

14+ goals, +20000

15+ goals, +40000

When is the World Cup start date?

The World Cup is set to begin on Sunday, Nov. 20 when host Qatar faces Ecuador. The U.S. team will play its first game the next day, on Monday, Nov. 21 against Wales.

All World Cup matches will air live on FOX networks in English and Telemundo in Spanish. They can also be streamed online through FOX and Telemundo.