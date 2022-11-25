Projected Starting Lineup for US Vs. England

officially arrived -- England vs. the United States.

The Three Lions kicked off Group B by dismantling Iran 6-2 on Monday. In a true team effort, five different players got on the scoreboard to give England a promising start to their tournament. Meanwhile, the U.S. are still looking for their first win after tying Wales 1-1.

Adding to the drama of this matchup is the looming presence of Iran, who scored two goals in stoppage time against Wales on Friday to move into the conversation. A win for England today would guarantee it a place in the Round of 16, while the U.S. will await their fate as group play continues on Tuesday.

With all eyes on this matchup, the starting lineups are already drawing attention. Gareth Southgate has opted to keep his same lineup from that opening match, while Gregg Berhalter is inserting Haji Wright in place of Josh Sargent.

Here’s a look at the complete starting xi:

England:

G: Jordan Pickford (1)

D: Kieran Trippier (12)

D: John Stones (5)

D: Harry Maguire (6)

D: Luke Shaw (3)

M: Jude Bellingham (22)

M: Declan Rice (4)

M: Mason Mount (10)

W: Bukayo Saka (17)

W: Raheem Sterling (9)

S: Harry Kane (9)

United States: