How to Watch Croatia vs. Canada in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group F Play

The reigning World Cup runner-up is ready to continue its 2022 journey, and it’s looking to finally get on the scoresheet.

Croatia opened group play with a scoreless draw against Morocco. Despite owning 65% of possession, the team managed just two shots on goal against a beatable opponent.

Next up for Croatia is a crucial Group F contest against Canada. The United States’ neighbors to the north were also held without a goal in their first World Cup match, but it wasn’t due to a lack of opportunity. Alphonso Davies was stymied by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois on an early penalty kick as Belgium earned a 1-0 victory.

Croatia could use three points against Canada ahead of its Group F finale against Belgium. Canada, meanwhile, will look to avoid a second straight defeat to begin the tournament.

Here’s everything to know about the Group F match between Croatia and Canada.

When is Croatia vs. Canada in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Croatia and Canada will face off on Sunday, Nov. 27.

What time is Croatia vs. Canada in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

The match will kick off at 11 a.m. ET (7 p.m. local time) at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

How to watch Croatia vs. Canada in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 in English and Telemundo in Spanish.

How to stream Croatia vs. Canada in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The game can be streamed online on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports app or on Peacock (Spanish).

Who are the players to watch in Croatia vs. Canada?

Luka Modrić and Ivan Perišić are two pillars from Croatia’s 2018 squad. Perišić nearly scored in the opener against Morocco and will look to tie or even pass Davor Šuker’s Croatian World Cup goal record during the 2022 World Cup.

Davies is the top player to monitor for Canada. The Bayern Munich player picked up a yellow card against Belgium, so he will need to be careful with his challenges while also attempting to find the back of the net.