How to Watch Cameroon vs. Serbia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

It’s been an exciting first week for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

For Group G, Brazil defeated Serbia 2-0 and Switzerland claimed a 1-0 victory over Cameroon during their Thanksgiving Day matchups. Now, the teams that lost those matches will face one another for a battle of redemption.

Here’s everything you need to know about this Group G fixture:

When is Cameroon vs. Serbia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Cameroon and Serbia will face off on Monday, Nov. 28.

What time is the Cameroon vs. Serbia World Cup match?

Kickoff for Cameroon-Serbia is set for 1 p.m. local time in Qatar, which is 5 a.m. ET and 2 a.m. PT.

How to watch the Cameroon vs. Serbia match

The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 in English and Telemundo in Spanish.

How to stream Cameroon vs. Serbia match online

The game can be streamed online on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports app or on Peacock (Spanish).