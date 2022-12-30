What time are the college football games on New Year's Eve? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

This weekend, many people are getting ready to see the ball drop and bring in the New Year, but many eager college football fans are ready to partake in the ultimate college football event.

This year's College Football Playoff games are finally upon us and the weekend is bound to be special with a slate that will include two national semifinal contests. The games are set to kick off on New Year's Eve with the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. followed by the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

Here's a look at the games that will be featured in this weekend’s College Football Playoffs on New Year's Eve:

When are the College Football Playoff games?

The CFB games will kick off on Saturday for the New Year’s Eve slate at 4 p.m. ET.

Where can I watch the College Football Playoffs?

Both bowl games in this weekend’s College Football Playoffs New Year’s Eve slate will be broadcast live on ESPN and can be streamed in the ESPN app.

Who will be playing in the College Football Playoffs?

The bowl showdowns will feature Ohio State, Michigan Wolverines, Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs who will battle it out for the last two spots in the College Football Playoffs National Championship game and a chance at the title.

Here’s a look at the New Year’s Eve slate:

Fiesta Bowl - 4:00 p.m. ET

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines will take on Heisman Trophy runner-up Max Duggan and the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs at the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday. Michigan is making its second-straight CFP appearance under Jim Harbaugh, and TCU is making its playoff debut, entering into the New Year's Eve game with an offense that averaged 40.3 points per game this season.

Peach Bowl - 8 p.m. ET

The defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs will face off against Ohio State Buckeyes in the Fiesta Bowl. The Buckeyes boast the second-best offense in the nation led by Heisman Trophy finalist C.J. Stroud and the team's dynamic wide receivers, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka.

What are the odds for the New Year’s Eve College Football Playoffs games?

Michigan is entering this weekend’s game as 7.5-point favorites over TCU, according to our partner, PointsBet.

Spread: Michigan -7.5

Moneyline: Michigan -315, TCU +250

Over/under: 58

The Georgia Bulldogs are entering the weekend as 6-point favorites over Ohio State, according to our partner, PointsBet.

Spread: Georgia -6

Moneyline: Georgia -261, Ohio State +210

Over/under: 62

