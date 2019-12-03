Tuesday Marks Last Day to Register for 2020 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Tuesday is the last day runners can submit their applications for the 2020 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, taking place Oct. 11 next year.

Those entering their names in the non-guaranteed entry drawing can apply through Tuesday, Dec. 3. Names will be selected from the full pool of non-guaranteed entry applications after the deadline, and runners will be notified on Thursday, Dec. 12, about their entry status.

Runners who qualified for guaranteed entry were able to submit their applications for the 2020 race beginning Oct. 28.

"From the novice runner looking to make their debut to the veteran runner looking to capture another personal record, we’re ready to welcome you to the flat and fast streets of Chicago for another great racing experience in 2020," said Bank of America Chicago Marathon Executive Race Director Carey Pinkowski in a statement.

Runners can qualify for guaranteed entry in several ways, according to the marathon:

• Time qualifiers who have met the event’s age-graded qualifying standards or qualify for the event’s American Development Program.

• Legacy finishers who have completed the Chicago Marathon five or more times within the last 10 years.

• Runners who canceled their 2019 entry.

• Charity runners who are fundraising for an official charity as part of the Chicago Marathon Charity Program.

• International runners (non-U.S.) participating in the International Tour Group Program.

• Runners who have completed the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle 8K four or more times since 2000 and have signed up for the 2020 Shamrock Shuffle.

For more information on these and to submit an application, click here.

An entry costs $205 for United States residents and $230 for those outside of the United States.