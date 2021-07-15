Bradley Beal

Wizards Guard Bradley Beal to Miss Tokyo Olympics After Entering Health & Safety Protocols

The United States men’s basketball team took a big hit to its backcourt on Thursday, as it was announced that guard Bradley Beal will be unable to participate in the Tokyo Olympics after he was placed in health and safety protocols earlier this week.

Beal, a St. Louis native who has blossomed into a star with the Washington Wizards, was ruled out for the Olympics after being placed in health and safety protocols on Wednesday, USA Basketball said in a statement.

Beal averaged a career high 31.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game last season. He also averaged 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals, making him a threat on both ends of the floor for Washington.

USA Basketball also announced that Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant has been placed in health and safety protocols as a precaution, but his status for the upcoming Olympics is uncertain.

Grant averaged a career high 22.3 points per game for the Pistons last season, along with 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, both of which were also career highs.

The United States squad is now looking for a replacement for Beal as it prepares for its first game in Tokyo, which is scheduled for July 25 against France.

