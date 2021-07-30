Hannah Roberts

Hannah Roberts Ends First Round of BMX Freestyle With Top Score

Hannah Roberts started off with a bang as she made her Olympic debut in the first-ever BMX freestyle event and now heads into the finals as the top scorer.

The 19-year-old South Bend, Indiana native competed in the women's seeding for the new Olympic sport, where she had the highest score.

Roberts finished her first run with a score of 89.80, the highest of any run Friday night. She then completed her second round with a score of 85.60, leaving her with an average of 87.70 - the highest of the night.

Freestyle BMX riders are scored on execution and difficulty of their tricks. The top-scoring rider will compete last in the final for the event.

Roberts began competing when she was 12 years old. In 2017, she became the first-ever BMX Freestyle World Champion at the inaugural World Championships in China. 

This year, Roberts earned her third world title in the women’s BMX park World Championship in France.

