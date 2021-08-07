Former Chicago Marathon Winner Kipchoge Achieves Gold in Men's Marathon Again

World-record holder Eliud Kipchoge, the 2014 winner of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, became only the third man to win back-to-back gold medals in the Olympic men's marathon Sunday.

Kipchoge, of Kenya, finished with a time of 2 hours, 8 minutes and 38 seconds.

The elite runner took the crown at the 2014 Chicago Marathon and then went on to become an Olympic gold medalist in the 2016 Rio Games, finishing with a time of 2 hours, 8 minutes and 44 seconds.

Abdi Nageeye from the Netherlands took the silver medal and Belgium's Bashir Abdi won the bronze. Team USA's Jake Rupp, who in 2017 became the first American to win the Chicago Marathon since Khalid Khannouchi 15 years earlier, placed eighth.