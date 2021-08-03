Jamaica knows a thing or two about producing the world's fastest athletes.

Usain Bolt is the first name to come to mind, but Elaine Thompson-Herah is continuing her dominance in the first Olympics without Bolt since 2000.

Thompson-Herah arrived at the 2016 Rio Olympics and won gold at the women's 100m and 200m finals, the first Jamaican woman to do so. In Tokyo, she accomplished the same feat with even quicker times.

Not only did Thompson-Herah claim gold in both races this week, she did so with the second fastest time in world history -- in both races (10.61 in the 100m, 21.53 in the 200m).

Her 100m time was a new Olympic record as Jamaica swept the podium.

Team USA’s Teahna Daniels, who replaced Sha’Carri Richardson after her suspension, came in seventh place.

Thompson-Herah and Bolt are the only two athletes in history to sweep the 100m and 200m in consecutive Olympics.

As if there was any doubt leaving Rio in 2016, the 29-year-old Thompson-Herah has made herself clear: there is no faster woman in the world.