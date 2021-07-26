cycling

Watch: Dutch Cyclist and Medal Favorite Pulls Out of Olympics Race After Rough Crash

Mathieu van der Poel went over his handlebars on the first of seven laps in the men’s cross country mountain bike race

Mathieu van der Poel of Team Netherlands suffers a fall after jumps off a boulder
Dutch mountain biker and medal favorite Mathieu van der Poel pulled out of the men’s cross country mountain bike race after a hard crash Monday.

During the opening lap of the race, van der Poel appeared to misjudge a drop and went over his handlebars, sending him sprawling to the ground.

While he initially got back up and proceeded on the next few laps, for nearly an hours, he eventually pulled out, in visible pain, dashing hopes of a medal run.

Van der Poel headed to Tokyo as a favorite in the event, having been a stage leader during the Tour de France just a month ago.

