These 13 iconic French sites will play host to Olympic events in 2024

Let the games begin at one of these 35 venues!

One year from today, nearly three dozen sites in and around Paris will begin hosting various events as the 2024 Summer Olympics get underway.

The games will be held from July 26 to Aug. 11 as world-class athletes compete at venues such as ... the Eiffel Tower? Yes, volleyball and blind football will be played in the shadow of one of France's top attractions at a temporary outdoor arena called Eiffel Tower Stadium.

Other city landmarks and monuments will also serve as an Olympic backdrop after being transformed into sporting arenas. Here's a look at some of the most iconic venues that will be used during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Roland-Garros Stadium - Paris

Olympic events: Tennis, Boxing

This tennis stadium in Paris is best known for annually hosting one of the sport's four Grand Slam tournaments: the French Open. Now instead of attempting to win La Coupe des Mousquetaires, the best tennis players in the world will compete for medals at the 18-court venue, two of which are covered. The venue's main court, Philippe-Chatrier, seats 14,962 spectators.

Parc des Princes - Paris

Olympic events: Soccer

Home of the Paris Saint-Germain Football Club, this 47,926-seat soccer venue stood as France's largest stadium for over 25 years. Highlighted by its iconic concrete column roof, Parc des Princes has hosted the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2016 Football Championship.

La Concorde - Paris

Olympic events: BMX Freestyle, Skateboarding, Breaking, 3x3 Basketball

This iconic public square in the heart of the city is being transformed into an open-air venue to host the Olympics' urban sports. At over 20 acres, Place de la Concorde is the largest public square in Paris, boasting a variety of fountains and sculptures. In addition to its ties to the French Revolution, the square has been a celebratory site for notable events such as the end of World War I and France winning the 1998 World Cup.

Grand Palais - Paris

Olympic events: Fencing, Taekwondo

Easily identified by its nave and glass roof, this venue was built for the 1900 Universal Exhibition. In addition to hosting art exhibits, it has been the stage for the World Fencing Championships in 2010 and the Saut Hermès international show jumping competition since 2009.

Eiffel Tower Stadium - Paris

Olympic events: Beach Volleyball

This venue will provide the most picturesque setting of the 2024 Summer Olympics. Volleyball players will compete in the sand just beyond the base of the Eiffel Tower at Champ-de-Mars park. The temporary open-air arena will seat 12,860 spectators

Champ-de-Mars Arena - Paris

Olympic events: Judo, Wrestling

This venue was originally designed to serve as a temporary alternate venue for art, fashion and sports events while work was being completed at Grand Palais. The 8,356-seat arena, which is situated opposite École Militaire, will now host events in the Summer Olympics.

Invalides - Paris

Olympic events: Archery, Athletics, Road Cycling

Games will be played on the open lawn adjacent to the Hôtel des Invalides, a complex originally built in 1687 as a military hospital and retirement home for war veterans. The temporary open-air venue seats 8,000 spectators at the tree-lined setting.

Stade de France - Saint-Denis

Olympic events: Athletics, Rugby

Welcome to Olympic Stadium! Built for the 1998 World Cup, which France won on their home turf, this 77,083-seat venue is the country's largest stadium. It serves as host for France's marquee sporting and cultural events, which will soon include the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Yves-du-Manoir Stadium - Colombes

Olympic events: Hockey

This venue has opened its doors for the Olympics once before. In fact, having served as the main venue for the eighth Olympiad in 1924, it's the only site that will host the Games for the second time. The 15,000-seat venue, located northwest of Paris, will stage men's and women's hockey in the 2024 Summer Olympics. One hundred years prior, it was the site of the opening ceremony and athletics events.

Palace of Versailles - Versailles

Olympic events: Equestrian, Modern Pentathlon

The Château de Versailles was originally built as a hunting lodge and went on to serve as the court of Louis XIV in 1682. Now the venue's gardens will be the site of a temporary outdoor arena for two Olympic disciplines, with capacity of 15,000 to 40,000 spectators depending on the event.

Marseille Stadium - Marseille

Olympic events: Soccer

Stade Vélodrome, with a capacity of 67,394 after its most recent renovation in 2014, is the second largest stadium in France. As such, it has staged some of the country's largest sporting events like the 1938 and 1998 World Cups, 1984 and 2016 Euro Football Championships and 2007 (and 2023) Rugby World Cup. It's also been home to the Olympique de Marseille since the stadium opened its doors in 1937.

Roucas-Blanc Marina - Marseille

Olympic events: Sailing

Set sail in the Mediterranean! The waters just off the coast of Marseille typically provide constant wind conditions that are ideal for the nautical teams set to compete in a global competition. With temporary grandstands overlooking the sea, the site offers seating for 2,262 and standing room for another 10,000 spectators.

Teahupo’o - Tahiti

Olympic events: Surfing

Catch a wave in the South Pacific! Yes, that's a long way from the Eiffel Tower. But the village is located in Tahiti, one of the more than 100 islands in French Polynesia. It's also a revered surfing site perfect for a sport that debuted as an Olympic discipline during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Teahupo’o, offering standing room for 600 spectators, has hosted the Pro Tahiti world championship event for more than two decades. It's also a popular site on the Men’s Championship Tour and returned to the women's circuit in 2022.

