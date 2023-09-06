2024 paris olympics

Marko Mitrović hired as U.S. Olympic men's soccer coach for 2024 Paris Games

It's the first Olympics for the U23 team since 2008

By The Associated Press

Marko Mitrović was hired Wednesday to coach the U.S. under-23 men's soccer team at next year's Paris Games, the first Olympics for the Americans since 2008.

The 45-year-old Mitrović was an assistant for the Chicago Fire from 2016-19 and Reading from 2020-22, then became head coach of the U.S. under-19 team in April 2022. He served as an assistant to national team interim head coaches Anthony Hudson and B.J. Callaghan from this April until July.

After the U.S. under-23 team failed to qualify for the last three Olympics, the regional governing body of North and Central American and the Caribbean said the CONCACAF Under-20 Championship in June and July of 2022 would serve as qualifying for the 2024 Olympics. The U.S. won the tournament and qualified for both the Olympics and the Under-20 World Cup, where the Americans lost 2-0 to Uruguay in the quarterfinals.

Olympic men's soccer is limited to players under 23, with each nation allowed three wild-card players over the age limit.

Michael Nsien replaced Mitrović as U.S. under-19 coach after coaching the under-16 team since last November.

