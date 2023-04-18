Report: Rams trade Allen Robinson to Steelers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Allen Robinson is on the move for the second straight offseason.

The 29-year-old wide receiver reportedly is being traded from the Los Angeles Rams to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero first reported the news.

In his first and only season with the Rams, Robinson totaled just 33 receptions for 339 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games before being placed on injured reserve. He signed a three-year, $46.5 million deal with Los Angeles last March after four seasons with the Chicago Bears.

Robinson will now join his fourth team as he enters his 10th NFL season. In addition to the Rams and Bears, he played four years with the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2014 to 2017.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Robinson is due $15 million guaranteed in 2023 but the Rams have already paid $5 million. The Steelers are expected to pay a portion of the remaining salary.

The Steelers were looking to add more weapons for rising second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Robinson joins 2022 second-rounder George Pickens, who emerged as a favorite target of Pickett's during their rookie season, and Diontae Johnson in Pittsburgh's wide receiver room. Tight end Pat Freiermuth also figures to be a top pass-catcher for the Steelers in 2023.