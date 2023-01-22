Report: Patrick Mahomes suffered high ankle sprain vs. Jaguars originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Patrick Mahomes limped into the AFC Championship Game, and now there’s more information on why.

An MRI on Sunday confirmed that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback suffered a high ankle sprain during the first quarter of Saturday’s divisional round contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

MRI today confirmed that Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain during Saturday’s win over the Jaguars, per league source. “Nothing more than that,” said one source, and Mahomes has said he plans to play in next Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 22, 2023

The injury occurred when Jaguars linebacker Arden Key fell onto Mahomes’ right ankle. The 2018 NFL MVP attempted to play through the injury initially but was replaced by backup quarterback Chad Henne.

Mahomes was initially ruled questionable to return before he started the second half and played the remainder of the game. The Chiefs closed out a 27-20 victory with Mahomes finishing 22-for-30 passing with 195 yards and two touchdowns.

With the win, Mahomes is now in the AFC Championship Game for the fifth straight time since becoming the Chiefs’ full-time starter. Mahomes’ ankle will be monitored heavily between now and the conference title game next Sunday, but the quarterback said he plans to play in that contest.

If the Buffalo Bills beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the Chiefs will head to Atlanta for the AFC Championship Game. If the Bengals beat the Bills, the Chiefs will welcome the Bengals to Kansas City next Sunday.