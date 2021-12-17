Kyrie Irving

Report: Kyrie Irving to Return to Nets as ‘Part-Time' Player

By Marsha Green

Report: Kyrie Irving to return to Nets as 'part-time' player originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Kyrie Irving is returning to basketball.

The Brooklyn Nets have begun the process of bringing Irving back to the team as a part-time player, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Irving has begun COVID-19 testing and will return to the team to play road games outside of New York City. While a date for his return is still undetermined, the Nets decided to bring the All-Star guard back under special circumstances.

With COVID-19 ravaging its way through the league, Irving will serve as much-needed relief to the depleted roster. The Nets currently have seven players in health and safety protocols, including star guard James Harden.

Irving has not yet played this season because of the vaccine mandate in New York City that prevents Nets and Knicks players from participating in home games if they are unvaccinated. Due to the mandate, Irving will only be allowed to play road games.

Sports

1 hour ago

NFL's New Head Coach Interview Rule: Details, Impact on Bears

1 hour ago

Loyola to Cancel Non-Conference Games Due to Positive COVID-19 Tests

He will have to test negative on five successive days before he can rejoin the team. He will also have to test negative every day as an unvaccinated player.

The Nets are 11-3 on the road and 21-8 overall so far this season, sitting in first place in the Eastern Conference.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Kyrie IrvingNational Basketball AssociationCOVID VaccinationBrooklyn Nets
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us