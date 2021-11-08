Raiders Waive Former First-Rounder Damon Arnette Following Death Threats

Raiders waive CB Damon Arnette following death threats originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Las Vegas Raiders waived second-year cornerback Damon Arnette after a video surfaced over the weekend of him making death threats while holding a firearm.

"Very painful decision," Raiders GM Mike Mayock said in a conference call on Monday. "We spent significant time, effort and resources trying to help him in all aspects of his life.

“We did more research on Arnette than anybody else since I have been here and we missed. And that is 100 percent on me.”

Arnette was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 9 after suffering a groin injury against the Los Angeles Chargers. Off the field, the cornerback is also facing lawsuits following a hit-and-run in Las Vegas in October 2020.

The team drafted Arnette out of Ohio State with the 19th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He finished his Raiders tenure with 29 tackles and three passes defended in 13 career games.

"There have been a series of bad decisions over the last year or so, but we can't stand, we cannot stand for the video of Damon with a gun, threatening to take a life. The content was unacceptable, contrary to our values and our owner Mark Davis has been very clear and very consistent that this is not how we will conduct ourselves in this community. The bottom line -- the Raiders will not tolerate this type of behavior.

“From my perspective, he's a very talented young man with a good heart. He cleans up his life, I know he can make a living in the NFL. But not now, with the Raiders."

Arnette is the second first-rounder from the Raiders’ 2020 draft class to be cut this month. Las Vegas released wide receiver Henry Ruggs III following a fatal car accident in Las Vegas that killed one victim, 23-year-old Tina Tintor, and her dog. Ruggs was charged with DUI resulting in death and reckless driving.

Only one of the five players drafted by the Raiders in the first three rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft, wideout Bryan Edwards, is still with the team. Las Vegas traded third-round pick Lynn Bowden Jr. to the Miami Dolphins following his rookie training camp and third-round linebacker Tanner Muse was waived at the end of 2021 training camp. Neither pick ever played a snap for Las Vegas.