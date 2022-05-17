Orlando Magic win 2022 NBA Draft Lottery, will pick No. 1 overall originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With the first pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic select…

Well, we don’t know yet. But we do know that the Magic will pick at No. 1 overall after winning the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night.

Picks two through four will be made by the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings, respectively.

The Rockets (20-62), Magic (22-60) and Pistons (23-59) were the three worst teams this season, which gave them a 14% chance at the No. 1 pick and a 52.1% chance at a top-four pick. Detroit dropped to the No. 5 overall pick after Sacramento jumped into the top-four.

This will be the fourth time in franchise history that the Magic select first overall, with their previous picks being Dwight Howard (2004), Chris Webber (1993) and Shaquille O’Neal (1992).

Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Auburn’s Jabari Smith and Duke’s Paolo Banchero will be in the mix for the top pick this year. The 2022 NBA Draft is set for June 23.