Oklahoma Unveils Baker Mayfield's Heisman Trophy Statue

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield’s Heisman statue was finally revealed during a celebration at the Everest Training Center on Friday evening.
The 2017 Heisman Trophy winner is the sixth Sooner player with a statue that is displayed on the Memorial Stadium.
While the official reveal will be shown at the halftime of Saturday’s Spring Game, a first look was shown on Friday during a special reveal party for Mayfield.
Mayfield’s statue was initially set for dedication at the 2020 Spring game, but the event was canceled due to COVID-19.
The statue didn't include a traditional helmet for Mayfield, which honestly seems a bit unsafe, but it had his patented headband instead. Mayfield was known for wearing a headband during his time with the Sooners.
The statue - and pose - quickly became a hot topic on social media due to fans feeling the statue looked nothing like Mayfield.
While Twitter wasn't entirely impressed with the new statue, there's no debate that Mayfield's college performance was well deserving of the honor. Mayfield totaled 12,292 passing yards, 893 rushing yards and 138 total touchdowns during his time at Oklahoma.
Mayfield was also seen posing with former OU Heisman-winning quarterbacks: Sam Bradford, Kyler Murray and Jason White.
“I’m a Sooner for life and incredibly grateful for all of the success my teammates and I had at OU,” Mayfield said.
“It’s humbling and surreal to think about having a statue in iconic Heisman Park. I can’t wait to be back in Norman and reunite with the most passionate fans in college football.”