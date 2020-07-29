Notre Dame to Play ACC Football Schedule for 2020 Season

The University of Notre Dame football team will retain its independent status, but the team will function as a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference this year, playing 10 games against ACC opponents.

The announcement was made Wednesday as the conference announced the scheduling structure it will use for the 2020 football season. Each of the conference’s 15 teams will play 10 games against ACC opponents, with one non-conference game apiece.

The first games of the season will take place between Sept. 7 and 12 under the schedule, the league said, and each school will get two open weeks during the season.

The Fighting Irish will be eligible for the ACC championship game in December, according to the league’s announcement.

Notre Dame will have a tough home slate in the fall, with Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Louisville and Syracuse all set to come to South Bend. For the team’s road games, they will travel to Boston College, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Pitt and Wake Forest.

The team’s lone non-conference game has yet to be determined, but will need to be played against a team within the state of Indiana, per the conference’s requirements.

The conference championship game will take place either Dec. 12 or 19, and will feature the two ACC teams with the best conference winning percentage. The teams will not be separated into divisions for the 2020 season, according to a press release.

The full schedule will be announced at a later date.