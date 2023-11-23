Blackhawks' Taylor Hall to miss rest of season with knee injury

Chicago Blackhawks forward Taylor Hall will undergo right knee surgery and is expected to miss the rest of the 2023-24 season, the team announced Thursday.

Hall originally injured his knee in Tampa Bay on Nov. 9 after taking a hit from Lightning forward Michael Eyysimont late in the third period. He returned on Nov. 18 and played the next two games before the Blackhawks kept him home from the Columbus trip on Wednesday to be reevaluated.

Oh man, Taylor Hall immediately screams in pain and holds his right leg after this hit. He went to the locker room. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/T3gs4LmngJ — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) November 10, 2023

Hall, 32, has four points (two goals, two assists) in 10 games with the Blackhawks this season. It's a brutal blow for the Blackhawks, who now have a gaping hole in their top-six.

The Blackhawks recalled forwards Joey Anderson and Cole Guttman from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, and also placed Andreas Athanasiou (groin) on injured reserve, retroactive to Nov. 9.

