NFL elimination tracker: These teams are out of playoff contention

There’s still plenty of time between now and Super Bowl LVIII, but some teams’ hopes of getting to Las Vegas are already gone.

The Carolina Panthers became the first NFL team to be eliminated from playoff contention in Week 13 when they fell to 1-11 on the season.

Carolina got some company in Week 14, when the New England Patriots' playoff hopes were officially put to bed. Despite scoring their third victory of the season on Thursday Night Football, the Patriots were eliminated from contention after Sunday's results.

Here are the teams that have been eliminated from the postseason mix already and which ones could soon be behind them.

Which teams have been eliminated from playoff contention?

The Panthers and Patriots are the only two teams to be eliminated from playoff contention so far.

Which teams can be eliminated in Week 15?

The 3-10 Arizona Cardinals are the next team on the verge of being eliminated from playoff contention, and it could happen as soon as Week 15.