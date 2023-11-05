Watch: Cole Kmet makes insane TD catch vs. Saints

The Chicago Bears got off to a flying start in Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, and their tight end Cole Kmet played a pivotal role in that endeavor.

The Bears got the ball to start the game and immediately marched down the field on a scoring drive, capped off by this 18-yard beauty by Kmet:

Tyson Bagent spun around after the snap to throw toward the far sideline, and Kmet was able to outmuscle the coverage and haul in a superb catch for the score, giving the Bears a 7-0 lead early on.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Coming into Sunday’s game, Kmet had 35 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns, putting him on pace for career highs in both categories. Needless to say, this grab was likely his best of the season, and he’ll hope to guide the Bears to a rare victory in New Orleans.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.