Justin Fields

PODCAST: Bears trade Justin Fields to Steelers

The Justin Fields era in Chicago is over

By Tony Gill

NBC Universal, Inc.

On an emergency edition of the Under Center Podcast, Kenneth Davis and Josh Schrock break down and react to the Chicago Bears trading quarterback Justin Fields (0:30). The guys discuss why more teams weren't vying for Fields (4:12) and the compensation the Bears got for him (7:15). Later, they discuss how Bears fans should react to the news (10:40) and recap Keenan Allen's introductory press conference (13:51).

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

Justin Fields
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us