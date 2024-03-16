PODCAST: Bears trade Justin Fields to Steelers

On an emergency edition of the Under Center Podcast, Kenneth Davis and Josh Schrock break down and react to the Chicago Bears trading quarterback Justin Fields (0:30). The guys discuss why more teams weren't vying for Fields (4:12) and the compensation the Bears got for him (7:15). Later, they discuss how Bears fans should react to the news (10:40) and recap Keenan Allen's introductory press conference (13:51).
