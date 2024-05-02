Now that the NFL Draft is over and most free agents have been signed, we can finally start to take a look at some betting odds for the 2024-25 season. No NFL team upgraded more than the Chicago Bears this offseason, but will the drastic changes to their offense enough for a postseason bid?

According to at least one sportsbook it will be. BetOnline currently lists the Bears' chances of making the playoffs at -130. Their odds of missing the postseason for the fourth-straight season are listed at +100.

These odds suggest a 56.5% chance of a playoff berth for the Bears this upcoming season.

The odds are obviously fluid and subject to change, but as of right now, the offseason additions of Keenan Allen, D'Andre Swift, Gerald Everett, Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze, as well as the hiring of offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, are likely enough to get the Bears past the regular season.

