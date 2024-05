NFL schedule to be released next week: here's what we know

The NFL informed teams today that the highly-anticipated regular season schedule release will happen on Wednesday, May 15 at 7 p.m. (CT). Ben Fischer from Sports Business Journal was the first to report. Adam Schefter confirmed the report shortly after.

NFL teams were informed today that the regular-season schedule is expected to be released next Wednesday, May 15th, as @BenFischerSBJ reported. pic.twitter.com/sDON7FFsoL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 7, 2024

Teams were expecting the release would happen this Thursday. Per Fischer, the memo didn't specify why there's a delay in the schedule release date.

Last year, the teams announced their schedules on May 11. If you recall, the team mimicked "The Bear," the Hulu comedy/drama cooking show, to replicate their scheduled release video.

Soon, the NFL and all 32 teams will announce their schedules for the 2024 season. For now, remember fans can view the opponents the Bears will face in 2024.

Here's who they will face:

Two games each NFC North opponent: Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings

NFC West: vs. Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks / at Arizona Cardinals, at SF 49ers

AFC South: vs. Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars / at Houston Texans, at Indianapolis Colts

NFC South: vs Carolina Panthers

AFC East: vs New England Patriots

NFC East: at Washington Commanders

