NFL News

NFL approves controversial ban for hip-drop tackles. What it means

The controversial decision was opposed by the NFLPA

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- The NFL is eliminating the hip-drop tackle.

NFL team owners on Monday unanimously approved a rule that bans players from using a swivel technique to tackle an opponent.

A violation will result in a 15-yard penalty and could ultimately result in fines for players.

NFL executive Jeff Miller said the hip-drop tackle was used 230 times last season and resulted in 15 players missing time with injuries.

The NFL Players Association has adamantly opposed the rule.

This article tagged under:

NFL News
