New Bears safety Kevin Byard shares key to his insane injury-free streak

Byard says he's never even missed a PRACTICE due to injury

By Alex Shapiro

NBC Universal, Inc.

Injuries are a fact of life in the NFL. But not for new Bears free safety Kevin Byard.

Byard is known for being one of the best ballhawking defensive backs in the NFL since he entered the league in 2016. Even more remarkable is that over those eight seasons, not only has Byard never missed a game, he says he’s never missed a practice other than taking time off for the birth of his children.

“I wanted to have some vet days off but I guess they never materialized just yet,” Byard joked.

Byard takes pride in that reliability and says that dependability is one of the ways in which he hopes to earn his new teammates respect.

First and foremost, Byard acknowledges that he’s been fortunate to avoid the injury.

“(Former Titans coach) Mike Vrabel used to always tell the team there’s a 100 percent guaranteed injury rate. At some point you’re going to get injured, hurt, banged up, whatever it may be.

“I’ve been blessed.”

But they say good luck is a product of good preparation, and Byard says he takes body maintenance very seriously.

“When it comes to off the field, recovery, nutrition, doing all those things,” Byard said. “I think that’s something that not necessarily I can bring to the team or bring to the guys, but watching me how I take care of my body and things like that.

“They say availability is your best ability. That’s been one of my best abilities for sure.”

The Bears agreed to a reported two-year, $15 million deal with Byard on Sunday. He’ll replace Eddie Jackson as Jaquan Brisker’s partner in the defensive backfield. Byard’s a two-time First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowler with 28 interceptions, three forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns to his name.

