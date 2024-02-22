Before introducing his newly hired coordinators to the media Thursday afternoon, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus took the podium to introduce his new beard.

While he didn't directly address his new look, the scruff certainly made a statement. Turns out, fans and reporters alike are all in on the bearded beauty.

New Year, New Flus.



He's kinda winning me over with the new look. pic.twitter.com/0skpBhUid2 — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) February 22, 2024

THE FLUS IS LOOSE pic.twitter.com/pyLsuKq9xo — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) February 22, 2024

2023 2024

Going to be a good year for Flus pic.twitter.com/Wrn4XWHgnY — Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) February 22, 2024

Bears safety Jaquan Brisker even gave his head coach some pointers on which haircut would look best with the new facial hair.

I told him, he gotta keep the FADE!! 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/53kHsoSM3W — Quanny B. (@JaquanBrisker) February 22, 2024

His elevated look apparently coincides with some elevated vibes for Eberflus, who gave inside reporter Josh Schrock a fist bump when he noted the beard.

I guess we can check this off as the first successful move of the Bears' offseason

