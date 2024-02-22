Matt Eberflus

Matt Eberflus held an introductory press conference for his new beard

And offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and defensive coordinator Eric Washington were there, too...

By Tori Rubinstein

NBC Universal, Inc.

Before introducing his newly hired coordinators to the media Thursday afternoon, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus took the podium to introduce his new beard.

While he didn't directly address his new look, the scruff certainly made a statement. Turns out, fans and reporters alike are all in on the bearded beauty.

Bears safety Jaquan Brisker even gave his head coach some pointers on which haircut would look best with the new facial hair.

His elevated look apparently coincides with some elevated vibes for Eberflus, who gave inside reporter Josh Schrock a fist bump when he noted the beard.

I guess we can check this off as the first successful move of the Bears' offseason

