‘Hard Knocks' teases epic Caleb Williams TD ahead of third episode

By NBC Sports Chicago Staff

As Bears fans gear up for a new episode of "Hard Knocks," NFL Films released an unseen clip from the series ahead of Tuesday's new episode.

And it features rookie quarterback Caleb Williams' first preseason touchdown, which he scored in spectacular fashion against the Bengals on Saturday.

The third episode of the Bears’ season of “Hard Knocks” will live on HBO and Max on Aug. 20 at 8 p.m. (CT).

