Former Bears have their fingerprints on the Chiefs Super Bowl berth

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs advanced to this season's Super Bowl to face the winner of the Lions-49ers game later in the day. But the Chiefs' win didn't come without help from former Bears coaches/players.

Here's who had their fingerprints all over the game, and other former Bears players still in the playoffs.

Matt Nagy

Nagy, 45, was the head coach of the Bears from 2018-21. He won the NFL's Coach of the Year award in 2018 for leading the Bears to a 12-4 regular season record behind the best defense in the league.

But after two seasons that saw the Bears finish around .500, the organization parted ways with him and general manager Ryan Pace. Nagy landed on his feet with his native team the Kansas City Chiefs.

In 2022, Nagy was named senior assistant and quarterbacks coach, working with Patrick Mahomes. This season, he was promoted to offensive coordinator, the same position he held from 2016-17.

The Chiefs scored 17 points against the Ravens, who finished as the No. 1 defense during the regular season. Mahomes threw for 241 yards and one touchdown to Travis Kelce, who led the team with 11 catches for 116 yards.

Deon Bush

Bush, 30, was drafted by the Bears in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft. He spent six seasons in Chicago as a backup defensive back and safety.

With the Bears, Bush finished with 73 tackles, 16 assists, one sack, and three interceptions in 79 games.

Bush signed with the Chiefs in 2022, going back and forth between the team's active roster and practice squad. This season, he played six regular season games with the Chiefs. But he came in clutch against the Ravens in the AFC Championship.

He saved a touchdown by intercepting a pass from Lamar Jackson intended for Isaiah Likely. His interception sealed the game and sent the Chiefs to the Super Bowl.

RED ZONE PICK!!!!! pic.twitter.com/1tokokqJPD — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 28, 2024

Other Bears in the conference championships include running back David Montgomery and cornerback Kindle Vildor with the Detroit Lions, safety Tashaun Gipson Jr. with the San Francisco 49ers, linebacker Roquan Smith and center Sam Mustipher with the Baltimore Ravens.

