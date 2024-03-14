DJ Moore reacts to Bears' massive trade for Keenan Allen

The Chicago Bears now have a wide receiver duo of DJ Moore and Keenan Allen.

General manager Ryan Poles gave up a fourth-round pick for the six-time Pro Bowler, according to multiple reports. And Moore seems to approve of his new receiving partner.

😬😬😬 — DJ Moore (@idjmoore) March 15, 2024

Adding a wide receiver this offseason was at the top of the Bears' to-do list. They exceeded the expectations trading for Allen.

Allen, 31, has recorded five 1,000+ yard seasons in the past seven seasons. Last season, he earned his sixth Pro Bowl nod, thanks to a season that saw him record 1,243 receiving yards (11th in the NFL) and seven touchdowns. He also caught 108 passes (sixth in the NFL) on 150 targets.

The Bears were speculated to have interest in Mike Williams, Allen's teammate last season in Los Angeles. The Chargers released Williams on Wednesday, freeing $20 million in cap space. Allen, on the other hand, is arguably a bigger acquisition for the comfortable price of a fourth-round pick.

